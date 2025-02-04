Trump Seeks Rare Earths from Ukraine for War Support Funds

President Donald Trump announced on Monday his intent for Ukraine to supply rare earth minerals as a form of payment for the extensive financial backing provided by the United States in its conflict with Russia. This development aims to establish 'equalization' between Washington's generous $300 billion support and Ukraine's natural resources.

Trump addressed the media at the White House, affirming Ukraine's willingness to engage in a deal involving these critical minerals, crucial for today's advanced technologies, including electric vehicles and smartphones. The President emphasized the strategic value of rare earths, noting their irreplaceable contribution to technological applications.

The U.S. Geological Survey lists 50 critical minerals vital for the nation's economy and security. While Ukraine holds significant deposits of some of these minerals, the U.S. is concurrently working to expand its own mining capabilities, facing competition from China, the dominant producer in this crucial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)