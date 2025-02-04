Left Menu

Trump Seeks Rare Earths from Ukraine for War Support Funds

U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed that Ukraine supply rare earth minerals to the U.S. in exchange for financial support in its war efforts against Russia. This move highlights the strategic importance of rare earth minerals, which are critical for various technologies, amidst existing global supply challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 01:09 IST
President Donald Trump announced on Monday his intent for Ukraine to supply rare earth minerals as a form of payment for the extensive financial backing provided by the United States in its conflict with Russia. This development aims to establish 'equalization' between Washington's generous $300 billion support and Ukraine's natural resources.

Trump addressed the media at the White House, affirming Ukraine's willingness to engage in a deal involving these critical minerals, crucial for today's advanced technologies, including electric vehicles and smartphones. The President emphasized the strategic value of rare earths, noting their irreplaceable contribution to technological applications.

The U.S. Geological Survey lists 50 critical minerals vital for the nation's economy and security. While Ukraine holds significant deposits of some of these minerals, the U.S. is concurrently working to expand its own mining capabilities, facing competition from China, the dominant producer in this crucial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

