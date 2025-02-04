Trump Seeks Rare Earths from Ukraine for War Support Funds
U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed that Ukraine supply rare earth minerals to the U.S. in exchange for financial support in its war efforts against Russia. This move highlights the strategic importance of rare earth minerals, which are critical for various technologies, amidst existing global supply challenges.
President Donald Trump announced on Monday his intent for Ukraine to supply rare earth minerals as a form of payment for the extensive financial backing provided by the United States in its conflict with Russia. This development aims to establish 'equalization' between Washington's generous $300 billion support and Ukraine's natural resources.
Trump addressed the media at the White House, affirming Ukraine's willingness to engage in a deal involving these critical minerals, crucial for today's advanced technologies, including electric vehicles and smartphones. The President emphasized the strategic value of rare earths, noting their irreplaceable contribution to technological applications.
The U.S. Geological Survey lists 50 critical minerals vital for the nation's economy and security. While Ukraine holds significant deposits of some of these minerals, the U.S. is concurrently working to expand its own mining capabilities, facing competition from China, the dominant producer in this crucial sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress
IAEA and Bangladesh Advance Climate-Resilient Agriculture with Nuclear Technology
AI Manipulation: Dark Side of Technology in Cyber Crime
India's Rise as a Global Critical Minerals Powerhouse
India Achieves Breakthrough in Hypersonic Technology with Successful Scramjet Engine Ground Test