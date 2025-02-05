Left Menu

Maharashtra and UNESCO Partner for Quantum Science International Year 2025

Maharashtra government partners with UNESCO to mark 2025 as International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. The initiative aims to promote research, innovation, and capacity building. It signifies Maharashtra's engagement with global institutions, aligning with India's National Quantum Mission and the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:08 IST
The Maharashtra government has announced a collaboration with UNESCO to mark 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. The initiative, announced by state IT minister Ashish Shelar, aims to promote innovation and research in quantum science, making it the first such partnership between an Indian state and UNESCO for this global cause.

The United Nations declared 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology to highlight the centenary of modern quantum mechanics, pioneered by German physicist Werner Heisenberg. This collaboration dovetails with India's National Quantum Mission, launched in 2023, in which Maharashtra will play an integral role.

Minister Shelar outlined plans for the Maharashtra IT department to work with various national entities, including the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, to organize events such as conferences and expert lectures in the sector. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University is expected to be a key partner, with plans for a Quantum Centre of Excellence Lab to enhance training. This initiative aligns with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

