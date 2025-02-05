Maharashtra and UNESCO Partner for Quantum Science International Year 2025

The Maharashtra government has announced a collaboration with UNESCO to mark 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. The initiative, announced by state IT minister Ashish Shelar, aims to promote innovation and research in quantum science, making it the first such partnership between an Indian state and UNESCO for this global cause.

The United Nations declared 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology to highlight the centenary of modern quantum mechanics, pioneered by German physicist Werner Heisenberg. This collaboration dovetails with India's National Quantum Mission, launched in 2023, in which Maharashtra will play an integral role.

Minister Shelar outlined plans for the Maharashtra IT department to work with various national entities, including the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, to organize events such as conferences and expert lectures in the sector. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University is expected to be a key partner, with plans for a Quantum Centre of Excellence Lab to enhance training. This initiative aligns with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

