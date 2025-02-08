Global Disparities in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals

A recent study published in Nature Communications highlights the polarized global landscape in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It identifies systematically neglected targets such as environmental quality, carbon emissions, and nutrition. The research was conducted by an international team including members from Israel, Australia, and China.

The study found shifting national priorities over the past two decades and areas of chronic neglect where urgent action is needed. Using network analysis, the researchers calculated SDG scores for 166 countries for the years 2000, 2015, and 2022. Countries with higher scores excelled in areas like reducing poverty and improving access to essential services.

The authors stress the necessity of a comprehensive review of the SDG framework with the 2030 deadline approaching. They call for tailored development policies and increased international cooperation to address disparities and ensure that no region is left behind in sustainable development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)