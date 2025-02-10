Centre Expands Atal Bhujal Yojana to Five New States
The Indian government plans to expand the Atal Bhujal Yojana, aimed at groundwater sustainability, to five new states. The scheme now includes Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. Initiated in April 2020, the project targets water-stressed areas to improve groundwater levels.
The central government is set to broaden the reach of its Atal Bhujal Yojana, an initiative targeting the enhancement of groundwater sustainability across water-scarce states. According to a recent report tabled in Parliament, the scheme will extend to five more states, including Bihar, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.
During a presentation to the Standing Committee on Water Resources, the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, stated that it has acquired 'in-principle' approval from the Ministry of Finance's Department of Expenditure. The expansion, costing Rs 8,200 crore, aims to transform the plan into a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.
The Atal Bhujal Yojana, operational since April 2020, focuses on sustainable groundwater management in selected areas spanning 80 districts across seven original states. Notably, the program has already yielded tangible benefits, seen in the rising groundwater levels in 26 districts. The ministry emphasized that its core objective is to sustain groundwater management through enhanced agricultural practices and groundwater recharge measures.
