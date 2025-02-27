Race Against Time: Rescue Operation in SLBC Tunnel Collapse

The rescue operation in the SLBC tunnel continues as teams are cutting through obstacles to reach eight trapped individuals. Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad confirmed the use of gas cutters to facilitate access and transportation within the collapsed area.

Efforts to locate and save the trapped individuals involve the Army, Navy, Rat Miners, and NDRF teams. Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized the importance of safety while an increased sense of urgency surrounds the operation. Meanwhile, there's no certainty on when the individuals will be found.

Official reports indicate a number of workers expressed fear, but no mass exodus has occurred. Former minister T Harish Rao and Jaypee Group's Jaiprakash Gaur, whose company is involved, asserted ongoing efforts in locating those trapped. The individuals, identified across states, include engineers and laborers.

(With inputs from agencies.)