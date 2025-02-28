Rescue Efforts Underway After Uttarakhand Avalanche Buries Workers

Rescue operations are in full swing after an avalanche buried workers under snow in Uttarakhand, India. At least 41 people remain trapped following the heavy snowfall in the state.

The disaster struck a Border Roads Organisation labor site in the Chamoli region, near the Badrinath temple. Five containers have been located, but others are still buried.

Uttarakhand's government, with army and National Disaster Response Force teams, is diligently working against natural elements to rescue those trapped. Climate change is worsening such occurrences in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)