Rescue Efforts Underway After Uttarakhand Avalanche Buries Workers

An avalanche in Uttarakhand, India, has trapped at least 41 people under snow. The incident occurred at a Border Roads Organisation site in Chamoli. Rescuers, hindered by severe snowfall, have saved 16 workers so far. The region is prone to natural disasters exacerbated by rising global temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rescue operations are in full swing after an avalanche buried workers under snow in Uttarakhand, India. At least 41 people remain trapped following the heavy snowfall in the state.

The disaster struck a Border Roads Organisation labor site in the Chamoli region, near the Badrinath temple. Five containers have been located, but others are still buried.

Uttarakhand's government, with army and National Disaster Response Force teams, is diligently working against natural elements to rescue those trapped. Climate change is worsening such occurrences in the region.

