SpaceX Rescues Astronauts with Astronaut Switch at ISS

Just over a day after its launch, a SpaceX crew capsule successfully delivered replacement astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday. This mission rescued NASA's two astronauts, who were stuck for an unexpected extended stay due to technical issues with Boeing's Starliner capsule.

The four new astronauts, representing the US, Japan, and Russia, embarked on a days-long orientation to familiarize themselves with the station's operations. Meanwhile, the stranded astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, are set to begin their return journey in their own SpaceX capsule, completing a mission that was originally supposed to last just a week but ended up stretching to nine months.

Complications with Boeing's Starliner had necessitated its empty return, delaying relief efforts until a SpaceX vehicle could be dispatched. This development highlights ongoing collaborations and challenges in space exploration and international astronaut exchanges at the ISS.

(With inputs from agencies.)