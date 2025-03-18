Left Menu

Tragic Killing of Pregnant Elephant Sparks Outrage

A pregnant elephant tragically fell victim to suspected poachers near the Assam-Meghalaya border. The decomposed carcass, discovered in a proposed reserve forest, showed signs of meat being removed. Officials suspect poachers from Meghalaya, sparking inquiries and a registered wildlife case as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A decomposed pregnant elephant was found near the Assam-Meghalaya border, its gruesome death attributed to poachers targeting its meat, authorities reported.

Located in the East Apricola Proposed Reserve Forest near Topatoli village, the carcass had meat removed, but the foetus remained untouched, an official revealed.

Initial investigations point to poachers from Meghalaya, prompting the involvement of the Meghalaya Forest Department and the registration of a wildlife case for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

