Tragic Killing of Pregnant Elephant Sparks Outrage
A pregnant elephant tragically fell victim to suspected poachers near the Assam-Meghalaya border. The decomposed carcass, discovered in a proposed reserve forest, showed signs of meat being removed. Officials suspect poachers from Meghalaya, sparking inquiries and a registered wildlife case as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
A decomposed pregnant elephant was found near the Assam-Meghalaya border, its gruesome death attributed to poachers targeting its meat, authorities reported.
Located in the East Apricola Proposed Reserve Forest near Topatoli village, the carcass had meat removed, but the foetus remained untouched, an official revealed.
Initial investigations point to poachers from Meghalaya, prompting the involvement of the Meghalaya Forest Department and the registration of a wildlife case for further examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- elephant
- poaching
- Assam
- Meghalaya
- conservation
- wildlife
- investigation
- forest
- border
- carcass
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi Joins Forces for Asiatic Lion Conservation on World Wildlife Day
Commitment to Biodiversity: Modi's World Wildlife Day Pledge
PM Modi's Safari Adventure: A Commitment to Wildlife Conservation
Modi's Lion Safari: A Step Towards Wildlife Conservation
Prime Minister Modi Champions Lion Conservation on World Wildlife Day