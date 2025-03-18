Tragic Killing of Pregnant Elephant Sparks Outrage

A decomposed pregnant elephant was found near the Assam-Meghalaya border, its gruesome death attributed to poachers targeting its meat, authorities reported.

Located in the East Apricola Proposed Reserve Forest near Topatoli village, the carcass had meat removed, but the foetus remained untouched, an official revealed.

Initial investigations point to poachers from Meghalaya, prompting the involvement of the Meghalaya Forest Department and the registration of a wildlife case for further examination.

