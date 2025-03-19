Triumphant Return: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's Unexpected Space Odyssey
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth after an unexpected nine-month stay at the International Space Station. Originally set for an eight-day mission, a glitch extended their journey. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed their safe return, celebrating Williams as the 'daughter of India.'
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore made a triumphant return to Earth after an unexpectedly prolonged nine-month mission at the International Space Station. Initially intended to be an eight-day mission, a technical glitch in their Boeing spacecraft extended their journey considerably.
The astronauts landed safely when their SpaceX capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, near Florida. Their arrival was celebrated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who referred to Williams as India's 'daughter' due to her Indian heritage.
Having completed 286 days in space, Williams and Wilmore circled Earth 4,576 times, traversing 121 million miles. Williams, with a distinguished military and aeronautical career, was born in Ohio to Indian and Slovenian parents.
