Left Menu

Triumphant Return: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's Unexpected Space Odyssey

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth after an unexpected nine-month stay at the International Space Station. Originally set for an eight-day mission, a glitch extended their journey. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed their safe return, celebrating Williams as the 'daughter of India.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:28 IST
Triumphant Return: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's Unexpected Space Odyssey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore made a triumphant return to Earth after an unexpectedly prolonged nine-month mission at the International Space Station. Initially intended to be an eight-day mission, a technical glitch in their Boeing spacecraft extended their journey considerably.

The astronauts landed safely when their SpaceX capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, near Florida. Their arrival was celebrated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who referred to Williams as India's 'daughter' due to her Indian heritage.

Having completed 286 days in space, Williams and Wilmore circled Earth 4,576 times, traversing 121 million miles. Williams, with a distinguished military and aeronautical career, was born in Ohio to Indian and Slovenian parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025