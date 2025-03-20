Delhi Unites for Earth Hour: Power Down for a Greener Future

The Bombay Suburban Electric Supply Limited (BSES) has called on Delhi's residents to participate in Earth Hour by turning off their power this coming Saturday evening for one hour, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

This year, the event coincides with World Water Day and is themed 'Be Water Wise' by the World Wide Fund for India (WWF-India), underscoring the critical link between energy and water conservation.

BSES highlights significant developments toward sustainability, citing over 8,000 rooftop solar connections and 5,500 electric vehicle charging points across Delhi. In previous Earth Hours, BSES areas alone saved a substantial 130 MW, contributing significantly to the overall 206 MW conserved in the city.

