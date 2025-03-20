Iran's Thirst Crisis: Water Use Urged to Slash Amidst Drought

As Iran enters a critical phase of water scarcity, citizens are being asked to cut their water usage drastically to prevent what officials call a 'water bankruptcy'. With dam levels around the capital dropping precipitously, potential water rationing, and power cuts loom as summertime approaches.

Farmland struggles and cities suffer, with lakes disappearing, massive sinkholes appearing, and a population worried about their everyday needs and health. Tehran's managing water director emphasizes the necessity of reducing water consumption by at least 20% to avoid worsening the crisis.

The situation, heavily tied to poor water management, climate change, and an expanding population, prompts urgent calls for solutions to preserve Iran's diminishing water resources and support its farmers, who form a significant part of the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)