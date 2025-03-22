Tragedy in Khajuri Khas: Young Boy's Life Lost in Open Drain

A three-year-old boy named Vishwajit Kumar tragically drowned in an open drain in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area. The incident occurred on a Friday afternoon while he was playing outside his house with his elder sister, according to authorities.

The boy's father, Ramvilas Singh, a peon, was informed of the shocking incident that unfolded around 1:40 pm. Responding swiftly, the Khajuri Khas police station dispatched a team to Gali Number 22, the location of the mishap.

The child was swiftly retrieved from the drain and transported to JPC Hospital, where he was, unfortunately, declared brought dead. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)