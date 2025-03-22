Left Menu

Tragedy in Khajuri Khas: Young Boy's Life Lost in Open Drain

A three-year-old boy, Vishwajit Kumar, drowned in an open drain while playing outside his home in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area. The boy was with his sister when the accident occurred. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead. Police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:42 IST
Tragedy in Khajuri Khas: Young Boy's Life Lost in Open Drain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old boy named Vishwajit Kumar tragically drowned in an open drain in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area. The incident occurred on a Friday afternoon while he was playing outside his house with his elder sister, according to authorities.

The boy's father, Ramvilas Singh, a peon, was informed of the shocking incident that unfolded around 1:40 pm. Responding swiftly, the Khajuri Khas police station dispatched a team to Gali Number 22, the location of the mishap.

The child was swiftly retrieved from the drain and transported to JPC Hospital, where he was, unfortunately, declared brought dead. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025