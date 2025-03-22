Tragedy in Khajuri Khas: Young Boy's Life Lost in Open Drain
A three-year-old boy, Vishwajit Kumar, drowned in an open drain while playing outside his home in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area. The boy was with his sister when the accident occurred. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead. Police investigation is ongoing.
A three-year-old boy named Vishwajit Kumar tragically drowned in an open drain in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area. The incident occurred on a Friday afternoon while he was playing outside his house with his elder sister, according to authorities.
The boy's father, Ramvilas Singh, a peon, was informed of the shocking incident that unfolded around 1:40 pm. Responding swiftly, the Khajuri Khas police station dispatched a team to Gali Number 22, the location of the mishap.
The child was swiftly retrieved from the drain and transported to JPC Hospital, where he was, unfortunately, declared brought dead. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as investigations continue.
