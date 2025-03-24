Paris Votes to Pedestrianise 500 More Streets in Green Movement

Parisians took to the polls on Sunday, casting their votes in favor of pedestrianising 500 more streets in a referendum that underscores the city's ongoing efforts to curb automobile traffic and enhance air quality.

Despite a turnout of only 4.06%, the measure passed with 65.96% approval. It follows previous referendums, including a 2023 decision to ban e-scooters and a move last year to triple parking fees for large SUVs.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to transform Paris into a greener city. Currently lagging behind other European capitals in green infrastructure, this latest measure aims to promote sustainable urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)