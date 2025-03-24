Left Menu

Paris Votes to Pedestrianise 500 More Streets in Green Movement

Parisians have voted to pedestrianise 500 additional streets in a recent referendum. Despite low voter turnout, 65.96% supported the initiative aimed at reducing car traffic and improving air quality. The move furthers efforts by Paris' town hall but highlights the city's lag in green infrastructure compared to other European capitals.

Updated: 24-03-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 03:57 IST
Parisians took to the polls on Sunday, casting their votes in favor of pedestrianising 500 more streets in a referendum that underscores the city's ongoing efforts to curb automobile traffic and enhance air quality.

Despite a turnout of only 4.06%, the measure passed with 65.96% approval. It follows previous referendums, including a 2023 decision to ban e-scooters and a move last year to triple parking fees for large SUVs.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to transform Paris into a greener city. Currently lagging behind other European capitals in green infrastructure, this latest measure aims to promote sustainable urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

