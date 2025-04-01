Left Menu

Myanmar Earthquake: Aid Crisis Amid Civil Strife

Aid groups in Myanmar urgently seek to provide shelter, food, and water following a devastating earthquake that killed over 2,700 people. The ongoing civil war poses significant challenges for reaching those affected. Amnesty International urges the junta to allow unimpeded aid access while efforts continue to locate survivors.

In the aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake in Myanmar, aid organizations are racing to deliver essential resources to the affected regions, facing a death toll exceeding 2,700. The calamity has left communities desperate for shelter, food, and water amidst the daunting backdrop of an enduring civil conflict.

Myanmar's military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, announced that the earthquake's devastating impact injured over 4,500 individuals and left hundreds missing, complicating ongoing humanitarian efforts. Rebel groups and international observers have criticized the regime for blocking aid to conflict zones.

In Thailand, search and rescue missions continue in Bangkok, where an unfinished skyscraper collapsed, leaving many feared dead. Emergency responders, including international experts, are battling against time to find any remaining survivors, even as new uncertainties about building standards arise.

