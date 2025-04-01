Delhi's Odd-Even Scheme: Unveiling Ineffectiveness and Policy Gaps

A damning report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has highlighted the ineffective implementation of Delhi's odd-even policy aimed at curbing vehicular pollution. According to the findings tabled by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the scheme was not enforced optimally by the previous AAP government, with significant policy and coordination gaps exacerbating pollution levels.

The CAG report pointed out that from January 2017 to March 2020, crucial measures like the odd-even scheme and truck entry bans were inadequately enforced despite severe pollution levels. The Department of Transport only enacted the scheme five times, falling short of mitigating the dangers of Delhi's poor air quality.

Slamming the flawed execution, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized prior AAP governance for its misplaced financial priorities. The Rs 53 crore spent on the odd-even scheme did not offset pollution, while investments in essential infrastructure like bus terminals were neglected. Sirsa also highlighted the failure of a Rs 22 crore smog tower and mismanagement of bus operations as key areas of concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)