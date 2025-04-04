Startup Mahakumbh 2025: Unleashing India's Entrepreneurial Spirit
Startup Mahakumbh 2025 commenced in New Delhi, representing a major landmark in India's startup journey. Supported by key industry bodies and government organizations, the event aims to propel India's startup ecosystem with its theme 'Startup India @ 2047'. Key features include sectoral pavilions, product launches, and innovation challenges.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi witnessed the grand commencement of the second edition of Startup Mahakumbh on April 04, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam. This pivotal event in India's entrepreneurial journey is guided by major industry bodies like FICCI and ASSOCHAM and enjoys substantial backing from government entities such as SIDBI and DPIIT.
With a focus on 'Startup India @ 2047', the event envisions shaping a robust future for India's startup scene. The inaugural session was inaugurated by key dignitaries including Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Notable innovations like the NCIIPC AI Challenge were introduced, aimed at fostering AI-led advancements in safeguarding digital infrastructure.
Exciting showcases in various sectors, including HealthTech, Energy, and AgriTech, lined the inaugural day, alongside insightful discussions, product launches, and startup challenges. The vibrancy of the event suggests a promising future for Indian entrepreneurship as interactions continue over the three-day gathering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Startup Mahakumbh
- India
- entrepreneurship
- FICCI
- ASSOCHAM
- NASSCOM
- innovation
- startup ecosystem
- AI
- tech
ALSO READ
Empowered by Technology: Udhampur Farmers Thrive with Modern Farming Innovations
AI Revolution: Fadnavis and Gates Discuss Future Innovations
ACT Fibernet Revolutionizes Connectivity with SmartWi-Fi® Innovation
iPrudent: Reinventing Wealth Management with Integrity and Innovation
Canon India Leads the Market in Multifunction Devices with Unmatched Innovation