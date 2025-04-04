Left Menu

Startup Mahakumbh 2025: Unleashing India's Entrepreneurial Spirit

Startup Mahakumbh 2025 commenced in New Delhi, representing a major landmark in India's startup journey. Supported by key industry bodies and government organizations, the event aims to propel India's startup ecosystem with its theme 'Startup India @ 2047'. Key features include sectoral pavilions, product launches, and innovation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
New Delhi witnessed the grand commencement of the second edition of Startup Mahakumbh on April 04, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam. This pivotal event in India's entrepreneurial journey is guided by major industry bodies like FICCI and ASSOCHAM and enjoys substantial backing from government entities such as SIDBI and DPIIT.

With a focus on 'Startup India @ 2047', the event envisions shaping a robust future for India's startup scene. The inaugural session was inaugurated by key dignitaries including Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Notable innovations like the NCIIPC AI Challenge were introduced, aimed at fostering AI-led advancements in safeguarding digital infrastructure.

Exciting showcases in various sectors, including HealthTech, Energy, and AgriTech, lined the inaugural day, alongside insightful discussions, product launches, and startup challenges. The vibrancy of the event suggests a promising future for Indian entrepreneurship as interactions continue over the three-day gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

Latest News

