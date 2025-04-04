Startup Mahakumbh 2025: Unleashing India's Entrepreneurial Spirit

New Delhi witnessed the grand commencement of the second edition of Startup Mahakumbh on April 04, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam. This pivotal event in India's entrepreneurial journey is guided by major industry bodies like FICCI and ASSOCHAM and enjoys substantial backing from government entities such as SIDBI and DPIIT.

With a focus on 'Startup India @ 2047', the event envisions shaping a robust future for India's startup scene. The inaugural session was inaugurated by key dignitaries including Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Notable innovations like the NCIIPC AI Challenge were introduced, aimed at fostering AI-led advancements in safeguarding digital infrastructure.

Exciting showcases in various sectors, including HealthTech, Energy, and AgriTech, lined the inaugural day, alongside insightful discussions, product launches, and startup challenges. The vibrancy of the event suggests a promising future for Indian entrepreneurship as interactions continue over the three-day gathering.

