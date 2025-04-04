Left Menu

Mizoram's Vision for a 'Peace City': The Thenzawl Transformation

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced plans to develop Thenzawl as a 'peace city' for 10 lakh people, with financial backing from the central government. The project, supported by YMA and a Rs 10 crore master plan, aims to boost tourism and combat social issues like drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:09 IST
India
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma unveiled ambitions to transform Thenzawl into a 'peace city' capable of accommodating around 10 lakh residents. The announcement was made during a Young Mizo Association (YMA) event in Serchhip district.

Lalduhoma is hopeful for financial backing from the Centre, having already discussed the initiative with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 16th Finance Commission. Consequently, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs approved Rs 10 crore for the project's master plan despite acknowledging that realization will take time.

Thenzawl, positioned approximately 90 km from Aizawl, is renowned for its traditional Mizo handloom and tourism attractions. The government plans to introduce a ropeway at Vantawng Fall, enhancing the area's tourist appeal. Simultaneously, efforts to combat drug abuse and enhance social security continue in collaboration with civil bodies like the YMA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

