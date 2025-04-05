Inferno at Tyre Factory: Battling Flames for Over 12 Hours
A massive blaze erupted at MRL Tyres factory in Surajpur. Firefighters have been striving to control the fire, which has been tamed by 80% after over 12 hours. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, though the cause remains unknown.
A massive fire engulfed a tyre manufacturing factory in Surajpur, with efforts to douse the flames still ongoing after over 12 intense hours, according to the fire department.
The incident, occurring at the MRL Tyres facility around 10.30 pm on Friday, saw 20 fire tenders rush to the scene, spearheaded by Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar. Despite the magnitude, no casualties are reported.
By Saturday, 80 per cent of the fire had been controlled, while firefighters remained committed to fully extinguishing the blaze. The source of the fire, however, continues to elude authorities.
