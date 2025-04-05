Left Menu

Inferno at Tyre Factory: Battling Flames for Over 12 Hours

A massive blaze erupted at MRL Tyres factory in Surajpur. Firefighters have been striving to control the fire, which has been tamed by 80% after over 12 hours. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, though the cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:55 IST
Inferno at Tyre Factory: Battling Flames for Over 12 Hours
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire engulfed a tyre manufacturing factory in Surajpur, with efforts to douse the flames still ongoing after over 12 intense hours, according to the fire department.

The incident, occurring at the MRL Tyres facility around 10.30 pm on Friday, saw 20 fire tenders rush to the scene, spearheaded by Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar. Despite the magnitude, no casualties are reported.

By Saturday, 80 per cent of the fire had been controlled, while firefighters remained committed to fully extinguishing the blaze. The source of the fire, however, continues to elude authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025