Inferno at Tyre Factory: Battling Flames for Over 12 Hours

A massive fire engulfed a tyre manufacturing factory in Surajpur, with efforts to douse the flames still ongoing after over 12 intense hours, according to the fire department.

The incident, occurring at the MRL Tyres facility around 10.30 pm on Friday, saw 20 fire tenders rush to the scene, spearheaded by Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar. Despite the magnitude, no casualties are reported.

By Saturday, 80 per cent of the fire had been controlled, while firefighters remained committed to fully extinguishing the blaze. The source of the fire, however, continues to elude authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)