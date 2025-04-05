Left Menu

From Bicycles to Moon Missions: India's Stellar Rise in Space

India's space journey has evolved from humble beginnings to becoming a global leader. With historic missions like Chandrayaan and Mars orbiter, ISRO has set world records and advanced cryogenic technology. Overcoming past challenges, the nation has launched numerous satellites and explored the moon's south pole.

India's ascent in the space sector is nothing short of meteoric. From an era where rocket parts were transported on bicycles, the nation has achieved unprecedented milestones with its Mars orbiter and Chandrayaan missions, according to ISRO Chairman V Narayanan.

Speaking at IIM Kozhikode's convocation, Narayanan recounted India's journey from launching Aryabhata in the 1970s to now having 131 satellites in orbit, and facilitating launches for 34 countries. India's successful discovery of water molecules on the Moon and landing on its south pole have cemented its status among space leaders.

Despite initial setbacks in cryogenic technology, India has not only overcome but excelled, setting world records in engine development and propulsion system testing. With further advancements like a satellite studying the Sun, India's space program is poised for even greater achievements.

