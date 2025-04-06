Tragedy Strikes Thakurpukur: Vehicle Ploughs Through Marketplace
A tragic accident in South Kolkata's Thakurpukur marketplace resulted in one death and eight injuries when a vehicle lost control. Police have apprehended the driver, investigating potential intoxication. The incident reflects challenges in managing overcrowded areas and ensuring road safety.
A devastating accident claimed one life and injured eight others when an out-of-control vehicle ploughed through the bustling Thakurpukur marketplace in South Kolkata early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred around 9:30 AM on Bakrahat Road, leaving local authorities scrambling to investigate the circumstances. Police quickly arrested the driver, questioning whether substance influence played a role.
As the investigation unfolds, the local community faces the somber reality of ensuring safety in crowded public areas. City officials are urged to review road safety measures to prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
