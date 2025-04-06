Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Thakurpukur: Vehicle Ploughs Through Marketplace

A tragic accident in South Kolkata's Thakurpukur marketplace resulted in one death and eight injuries when a vehicle lost control. Police have apprehended the driver, investigating potential intoxication. The incident reflects challenges in managing overcrowded areas and ensuring road safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:56 IST
Tragedy Strikes Thakurpukur: Vehicle Ploughs Through Marketplace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident claimed one life and injured eight others when an out-of-control vehicle ploughed through the bustling Thakurpukur marketplace in South Kolkata early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:30 AM on Bakrahat Road, leaving local authorities scrambling to investigate the circumstances. Police quickly arrested the driver, questioning whether substance influence played a role.

As the investigation unfolds, the local community faces the somber reality of ensuring safety in crowded public areas. City officials are urged to review road safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025