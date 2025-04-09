Global Trade War Sends Ripples Through German and U.S. Bond Markets

German bonds exhibited little change on Wednesday, despite earlier losses triggered by a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries, reflecting investor distinctions among safe assets in response to tariff-induced market disruptions. Short-term bonds climbed as speculation grew about a potential interest rate cut by the European Central Bank this year.

President Donald Trump's imposition of reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries intensified the global trade war, notably slapping 104% duties on Chinese goods. In response, China reiterated its reluctance for conflict but vowed to contest the U.S. should Trump amplify trade tensions.

Germany's benchmark 10-year yield dipped 1 basis point to 2.62%, but was previously elevated at 2.675%. In comparison, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose significantly, pushing the yield spread to approximately 177 basis points. Analysts suggest a growing perception of U.S. Treasuries' reliability under strain, prompting sell-offs.

