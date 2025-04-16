Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Push for Yamuna Cleansing and Prison Infrastructure

The BJP government's Expenditure Finance Committee, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved Rs 4,000 crore for infrastructure projects, including 27 sewage treatment plants and electric bus charging stations. Additionally, Rs 148.58 crore was sanctioned for a high-security prison in Narela. These initiatives aim to clean the Yamuna and enhance Delhi's infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:14 IST
Delhi's Bold Push for Yamuna Cleansing and Prison Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP government, in its recent Expenditure Finance Committee meeting, allocated Rs 4,000 crore for pivotal infrastructure projects. Headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the committee sanctioned Rs 3,140 crore for the construction of 27 sewage treatment plants and sewerlines to tackle Yamuna's pollution.

Further, the meeting saw the approval for establishing electric bus charging stations at various depots, underscoring the government's commitment to bolstering transport infrastructure. In addition, Rs 148.58 crore was earmarked for a new high-security prison in Narela, expected to house 256 inmates.

This initiative aligns with plans to shift the Tihar prison complex and rejuvenate the Yamuna through a comprehensive plan involving decentralized STPs and sewer connections. The government remains steadfast in its mission to clean the river, ensuring no untreated wastewater enters the Yamuna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025