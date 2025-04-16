Delhi's Bold Push for Yamuna Cleansing and Prison Infrastructure

The BJP government, in its recent Expenditure Finance Committee meeting, allocated Rs 4,000 crore for pivotal infrastructure projects. Headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the committee sanctioned Rs 3,140 crore for the construction of 27 sewage treatment plants and sewerlines to tackle Yamuna's pollution.

Further, the meeting saw the approval for establishing electric bus charging stations at various depots, underscoring the government's commitment to bolstering transport infrastructure. In addition, Rs 148.58 crore was earmarked for a new high-security prison in Narela, expected to house 256 inmates.

This initiative aligns with plans to shift the Tihar prison complex and rejuvenate the Yamuna through a comprehensive plan involving decentralized STPs and sewer connections. The government remains steadfast in its mission to clean the river, ensuring no untreated wastewater enters the Yamuna.

(With inputs from agencies.)