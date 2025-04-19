Pakistan Shaken by Second Earthquake in a Week!

On Saturday, Pakistan experienced a significant geological disturbance as a 5.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded, centered near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. The tremor, felt at 11:47 am, spread across major cities, sparking widespread concern among residents.

This quake notably impacted areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, creating anxiety among locals due to its broad reach. Fortunately, no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage have emerged.

This seismic event follows a 5.5 magnitude quake that hit the capital and other provinces just a week prior, highlighting Pakistan's vulnerability to such natural occurrences. The country remembers the devastating quake of 2005, which claimed over 74,000 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)