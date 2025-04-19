Left Menu

Pakistan Shaken by Second Earthquake in a Week!

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake shook Pakistan near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Tremors were felt across major regions, including Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, marking the second tremor this week. The nation experienced its deadliest earthquake in 2005.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:01 IST
Pakistan Shaken by Second Earthquake in a Week!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Saturday, Pakistan experienced a significant geological disturbance as a 5.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded, centered near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. The tremor, felt at 11:47 am, spread across major cities, sparking widespread concern among residents.

This quake notably impacted areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, creating anxiety among locals due to its broad reach. Fortunately, no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage have emerged.

This seismic event follows a 5.5 magnitude quake that hit the capital and other provinces just a week prior, highlighting Pakistan's vulnerability to such natural occurrences. The country remembers the devastating quake of 2005, which claimed over 74,000 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025