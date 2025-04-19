Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Delhi's Shakti Vihar Sparks Urgent Safety Surveys

A multi-storey building collapse in Delhi's Shakti Vihar left 11 dead and 11 injured. The MCD is conducting structural surveys and warns of potential safety risks in nearby buildings. Strong actions will follow against those negligent. Mayor Rekha Gupta orders a probe, while rescue operations are underway.

A tragic building collapse in Delhi's Shakti Vihar killed 11 people and injured another 11, prompting an urgent response from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The civic body has launched a structural assessment of neighboring buildings, fearing further safety risks in the densely populated area.

MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, alongside senior officials, visited the accident site to assess the damage and initiate further investigations. It was revealed that the building, constructed on a 60 square yard plot, failed to meet required structural standards. The MCD suspects that other nearby constructions may also be at risk.

Strong measures, including building surveys, are being initiated, and any found culpable of negligence will face consequences. Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force and local officials, continue to search through debris for survivors. Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an in-depth probe into the catastrophe.

