Chemical Blaze Engulfs Domjur Factory
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Domjur, West Bengal, involving at least 15 fire tenders. Factory workers were evacuated to safety, but the cause of the fire remains unknown.
A significant fire erupted at a chemical factory in Domjur, Howrah district, West Bengal, on Monday afternoon as confirmed by a senior official from the state fire department.
The blaze ignited around 2 PM, prompting the deployment of at least 15 fire tenders to control the situation, according to a senior officer of Domjur police station.
Factory workers were evacuated to safety, but the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, stated the police officer.
