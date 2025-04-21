Left Menu

Chemical Blaze Engulfs Domjur Factory

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Domjur, West Bengal, involving at least 15 fire tenders. Factory workers were evacuated to safety, but the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire erupted at a chemical factory in Domjur, Howrah district, West Bengal, on Monday afternoon as confirmed by a senior official from the state fire department.

The blaze ignited around 2 PM, prompting the deployment of at least 15 fire tenders to control the situation, according to a senior officer of Domjur police station.

Factory workers were evacuated to safety, but the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, stated the police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

