Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Truck-Motorcycle Accidents Claim Multiple Lives in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, two separate truck-motorcycle accidents claimed five lives from two families in Rampur and Farrukhabad. Police investigations are underway, with victims returning from social and religious gatherings. Efforts are being made to trace the vehicles involved, while survivors receive critical medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:01 IST
In a tragic series of events, five individuals from two families lost their lives in separate truck-motorcycle accidents in Rampur and Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. Police confirmed these incidents and investigations are ongoing.

In Rampur, an overloaded truck fatally hit three family members who were on two motorcycles returning from a wedding, leaving one member critically injured. An FIR has been lodged, and efforts are underway to identify the vehicle involved.

Similarly, in Farrukhabad, a speeding dumper collided with a motorcycle carrying a family returning from a religious ceremony, resulting in two deaths. Police have seized the vehicle, and investigations continue to apprehend the driver at large.

