Blaze at Bhopal Dumpyard Under Control: Civic Officials

A significant fire erupted at a Bhopal dumping yard, caused by methane gas from waste and heat. Though initially under control, a pipeline leak hampered firefighting efforts. Bhopal Municipal Corporation will investigate the role of the private waste processing unit for potential lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:57 IST
A significant fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon at a dumping yard located on the outskirts of Bhopal city, as reported by civic officials. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the site, prompting alarm among residents and eyewitnesses in the Ahmedpur area.

According to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Harendra Narayan, the blaze, likely caused by methane gas from accumulated waste combined with hot weather, has been brought under control. A water pipeline was laid to the site, and two fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the flames. However, a leak in the pipeline hindered efforts by obstructing the water supply.

The commissioner noted that a private waste processing unit operates at the yard, with a responsibility to manage the area. BMC intends to investigate the matter further and will consider action against the unit if negligence is found. The yard serves as a primary disposal site for a large portion of the Madhya Pradesh capital's waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)

