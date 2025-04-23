Greening Uttar Pradesh: Miyawaki Forests and Plastic Roads Revolutionize Earth Day

In a bid to foster environmental conservation, the Uttar Pradesh government celebrated Earth Day with a slew of green initiatives including the Miyawaki afforestation technique and innovative plastic roads.

The state announced the planting of saplings on 310 acres using the Miyawaki method, known for its ability to spawn dense forests quickly. This undertaking aligns with the 'Upvan' policy, designed to significantly boost carbon absorption.

Moreover, tackling the menace of plastic, a campaign to build 1,500 km of roads using plastic waste was introduced, set to repurpose approximately 2,000 tonnes of single-use plastic. Officials underscored renewable energy adoption and sustainable waste practices as imperative to combat pollution.

