Left Menu

Greening Uttar Pradesh: Miyawaki Forests and Plastic Roads Revolutionize Earth Day

Uttar Pradesh marked Earth Day with initiatives like planting forests using the Miyawaki method and constructing roads from plastic waste. The state government emphasized renewable energy, proper waste segregation, and the 'Upvan' policy to enhance CO2 absorption. Officials urged public participation in environmental conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-04-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 00:56 IST
Greening Uttar Pradesh: Miyawaki Forests and Plastic Roads Revolutionize Earth Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to foster environmental conservation, the Uttar Pradesh government celebrated Earth Day with a slew of green initiatives including the Miyawaki afforestation technique and innovative plastic roads.

The state announced the planting of saplings on 310 acres using the Miyawaki method, known for its ability to spawn dense forests quickly. This undertaking aligns with the 'Upvan' policy, designed to significantly boost carbon absorption.

Moreover, tackling the menace of plastic, a campaign to build 1,500 km of roads using plastic waste was introduced, set to repurpose approximately 2,000 tonnes of single-use plastic. Officials underscored renewable energy adoption and sustainable waste practices as imperative to combat pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025