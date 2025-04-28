Delhi's Scorching Heat and Stubborn Pollution: A Forecast of Challenges

Delhi is grappling with an intense heatwave as Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius, exceeding the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature dipped slightly, settling at 23.2 degrees Celsius.

The humdity ranged between 32% and 43% during the day, but the air quality in the city has remained in the 'poor' category for a consecutive week. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 266 at 4 pm.

With the IMD forecasting partly cloudy skies with possible thundershowers on Tuesday, residents can expect maximum and minimum temperatures of around 39 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, following Sunday's unusually warm minimum of 27.2 degrees Celsius, the highest April record in six years.

