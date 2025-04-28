Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Young Lives in Rajasthan

Two young children, Vikram Rana and Sheetal Ninama, tragically lost their lives after being buried under cement bags in an under-construction house in Banswara district, Rajasthan. The incident occurred when the children, who were neighbors, were playing in the unfinished building.

In a tragic incident in the Banswara district of Rajasthan, two children lost their lives after being buried under several cement bags at an under-construction site, according to local police statements.

The victims, identified as Vikram Rana, aged 8, and Sheetal Ninama, aged 4, were reportedly playing in the area when the accident occurred. Both children were neighbors.

Rajveer Singh, the officer in charge of Dhanpur police station, confirmed the unfortunate incident. The children were in a room of the under-construction building during the afternoon when three to four cement bags collapsed onto them, leading to the tragic outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

