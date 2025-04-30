Bengaluru's Luxury Housing Boom: A New Era in Real Estate

In a significant development, Bengaluru's luxury housing market has experienced a 59% surge, reaching a record Rs 1,000 crore in sales for the last fiscal year, as per a report by India Sotheby's International Realty and CRE Matrix.

The report highlights that high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), startup founders, and global Indians are fueling this boom, with sales rising from 51 to 78 units. Particularly popular are homes priced between Rs 10-12 crore.

Major contributors to this growth include improved infrastructure, rising corporate presence, and emerging tech hubs. Notably, Hebbal accounted for 22% of sales value. The demand is a blend of aspiration and strategic asset allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)