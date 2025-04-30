Left Menu

Bengaluru's Luxury Housing Boom: A New Era in Real Estate

Bengaluru experienced a 59% surge in luxury home sales, reaching a record Rs 1,000 crore in the last fiscal year. Driven by CXOs, startup founders, and global Indians, demand for luxury homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above increased. Hebbal and other key areas saw significant sales growth.

Updated: 30-04-2025 13:27 IST
In a significant development, Bengaluru's luxury housing market has experienced a 59% surge, reaching a record Rs 1,000 crore in sales for the last fiscal year, as per a report by India Sotheby's International Realty and CRE Matrix.

The report highlights that high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), startup founders, and global Indians are fueling this boom, with sales rising from 51 to 78 units. Particularly popular are homes priced between Rs 10-12 crore.

Major contributors to this growth include improved infrastructure, rising corporate presence, and emerging tech hubs. Notably, Hebbal accounted for 22% of sales value. The demand is a blend of aspiration and strategic asset allocation.

