Kerala's Contributions Overlooked in Vizhinjam Seaport Announcement, Says CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed discontent with the central government for not acknowledging the state's significant contributions to the Vizhinjam International seaport project in their recent advertisements.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Kerala funds two-thirds of the project and collaborates with Adani Ports to ensure completion by 2028, well ahead of the original 2045 estimate.

Additionally, Kerala's cabinet made decisions to waive GST on NHAI projects and amend recruitment qualifications, reflecting the state's focus on infrastructure and employment policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)