Kerala's Contributions Overlooked in Vizhinjam Seaport Announcement, Says CM Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the central government for ignoring the state's contributions in advertisements about the Vizhinjam International seaport's commissioning. The state, covering two-thirds of the project's cost, has partnered with Adani Ports with an aim to complete the port by 2028. The Kerala cabinet also addressed GST waivers and uniform recruitment regulations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed discontent with the central government for not acknowledging the state's significant contributions to the Vizhinjam International seaport project in their recent advertisements.
The Chief Minister highlighted that Kerala funds two-thirds of the project and collaborates with Adani Ports to ensure completion by 2028, well ahead of the original 2045 estimate.
Additionally, Kerala's cabinet made decisions to waive GST on NHAI projects and amend recruitment qualifications, reflecting the state's focus on infrastructure and employment policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu-Centre Tensions: MLA Aassan Maulaana Speaks Out
Neuberg Launches Cutting-Edge Diagnostic Centre in Tiruchirappalli
Citizens Financial Group Launches Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad
Saab Solidifies Commitment to India with New Hyderabad Development Centre
Stalin Advocates for State Autonomy Amidst Centre-State Tensions