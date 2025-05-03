Cooler Waves: Below-Normal Temperatures Provide Respite in Punjab and Haryana

Amid ongoing heat conditions in Punjab and Haryana, temperatures settled below average in several regions on Saturday, offering a brief respite from the sweltering weather, the Met department in Chandigarh reported.

In Punjab, cities including Patiala, Ludhiana, and Amritsar saw their highest temperatures fall below normal levels. Patiala reached 35.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the usual temperature, and Amritsar registered a high of 33.6 degrees Celsius, 4.8 notches below the average.

Similarly, in Haryana, areas like Ambala demonstrated a 2.6-degree deviation from the norm, as the temperature reached 35.4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the common capital of Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

(With inputs from agencies.)