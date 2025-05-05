Left Menu

6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Chiapas, Mexico

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit the Chiapas region in Mexico. The German Research Center for Geosciences reports that the quake occurred at a depth of 269 kilometers. No damages or casualties have been reported yet.

Updated: 05-05-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale shook the Chiapas region of Mexico on Monday. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) disclosed the seismic activity.

The earthquake had its epicenter at a notably deep 269 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface, as reported by the GFZ authorities.

As of now, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged from the affected areas, although assessments are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

