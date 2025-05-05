6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Chiapas, Mexico

A significant earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale shook the Chiapas region of Mexico on Monday. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) disclosed the seismic activity.

The earthquake had its epicenter at a notably deep 269 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface, as reported by the GFZ authorities.

As of now, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged from the affected areas, although assessments are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)