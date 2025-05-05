6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Chiapas, Mexico
A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit the Chiapas region in Mexico. The German Research Center for Geosciences reports that the quake occurred at a depth of 269 kilometers. No damages or casualties have been reported yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:14 IST
A significant earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale shook the Chiapas region of Mexico on Monday. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) disclosed the seismic activity.
The earthquake had its epicenter at a notably deep 269 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface, as reported by the GFZ authorities.
As of now, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged from the affected areas, although assessments are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Chiapas
- Mexico
- GFZ
- seismic activity
- depth
- casualties
- Richter scale
- Geosciences
- Germany
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, no casualties: Police.
India deeply values its historic ties with Saudi Arabia that have acquired strategic depth, momentum: PM Modi ahead of visit to country.
Bridge collapses in Beijing but no casualties reported, AP reports quoting authorities.
Blaze at BHEL: Swift Response Saves Lives, No Casualties Reported
Congress Demands In-Depth Probe into Pahalgam Terror Attack Security Lapses