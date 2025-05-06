Europe's Strategic Bid for Scientific Excellence Amid U.S. Budget Cuts
The European Space Agency is assessing the impact of U.S. NASA budget cuts and exploring cooperation alternatives. Meanwhile, the EU and France pledge half a billion euros to attract scientists, capitalizing on the U.S. funding cuts and promoting Europe's dedication to scientific freedom.
The European Space Agency (ESA) is currently examining the effects of proposed U.S. budget reductions affecting NASA's moon programs. These cuts have implications for joint projects between the agencies. ESA ministers are set to discuss possible actions and scenarios at their upcoming June meeting.
Responding to this shifting landscape, the European Union, together with France, has pledged half a billion euros to attract scientists to Europe. This move aims to leverage current U.S. federal funding cuts and disputes with major universities as an opportunity for Europe to enhance its scientific community.
French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the Sorbonne University in Paris alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, extended an invitation to researchers globally. Macron urged them to contribute to maintaining Europe's scientific freedom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
