Europe's Strategic Bid for Scientific Excellence Amid U.S. Budget Cuts

The European Space Agency is assessing the impact of U.S. NASA budget cuts and exploring cooperation alternatives. Meanwhile, the EU and France pledge half a billion euros to attract scientists, capitalizing on the U.S. funding cuts and promoting Europe's dedication to scientific freedom.

06-05-2025
The European Space Agency (ESA) is currently examining the effects of proposed U.S. budget reductions affecting NASA's moon programs. These cuts have implications for joint projects between the agencies. ESA ministers are set to discuss possible actions and scenarios at their upcoming June meeting.

Responding to this shifting landscape, the European Union, together with France, has pledged half a billion euros to attract scientists to Europe. This move aims to leverage current U.S. federal funding cuts and disputes with major universities as an opportunity for Europe to enhance its scientific community.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the Sorbonne University in Paris alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, extended an invitation to researchers globally. Macron urged them to contribute to maintaining Europe's scientific freedom.

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

