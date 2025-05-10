Left Menu

Early Monsoon Arrival in Kerala: What It Means for India

The southwest monsoon is set to arrive in Kerala on May 27, earlier than usual according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This early onset marks the earliest Indian mainland arrival since 2009. The IMD predicts above-normal rainfall for the upcoming monsoon season, crucial for agriculture and water resources across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 13:24 IST
Early Monsoon Arrival in Kerala: What It Means for India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has announced that the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Kerala on May 27, ahead of the usual June 1 date. If this happens, it will mark the earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009. The onset of the monsoon in Kerala is critical as it officially signals the arrival of the monsoon season in India.

The IMD stated that early monsoon onset in Kerala does not necessarily indicate consistent early rainfall across the rest of the country. Large-scale variabilities and different global, regional, and local features characterize the monsoon's behavior.

For the 2025 monsoon season, the IMD has forecast above-normal cumulative rainfall, ruling out El Niño conditions, which typically bring below-normal rainfall. This year's monsoon is expected to be crucial for India's agriculture sector, providing essential water supply for reservoirs and contributing to the livelihoods of millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025