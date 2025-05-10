Early Monsoon Arrival in Kerala: What It Means for India

The India Meteorological Department has announced that the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Kerala on May 27, ahead of the usual June 1 date. If this happens, it will mark the earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009. The onset of the monsoon in Kerala is critical as it officially signals the arrival of the monsoon season in India.

The IMD stated that early monsoon onset in Kerala does not necessarily indicate consistent early rainfall across the rest of the country. Large-scale variabilities and different global, regional, and local features characterize the monsoon's behavior.

For the 2025 monsoon season, the IMD has forecast above-normal cumulative rainfall, ruling out El Niño conditions, which typically bring below-normal rainfall. This year's monsoon is expected to be crucial for India's agriculture sector, providing essential water supply for reservoirs and contributing to the livelihoods of millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)