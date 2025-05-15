Controversy Erupts Over Mhadei Water Diversion Report

In Goa, a protest unfolded on Thursday following a CSIR-NIO report stating that Karnataka's diversion of Mhadei river water would have "less impact" on the coastal state. The report, published in the Journal of Earth System Sciences, claimed mitigation measures could address potential issues.

Protesters, including members of the Mhadei Movement, rallied outside the NIO complex at Dona Paula. The protestors demanded clarity from the institution on the conclusions drawn by its three hydrologists. Notably, Revolutionary Goans Party president Manoj Parab criticized the timing of the report's publication.

Environmental activist Rajendra Kerkar challenged the study, alleging that NIO scientists conducted it without proper fieldwork. Additionally, Parab accused the NIO of aiding Karnataka, which has moved forward with dam constructions despite ongoing Supreme Court hearings. Calls were made for Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and local Congress leaders to clarify their stances.

(With inputs from agencies.)