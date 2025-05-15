India's Latest Satellite Launch: A Leap in Space Surveillance

In a move to bolster India's space capabilities, ISRO will launch its 101st satellite on May 18, as announced by Chairman V Narayanan. This satellite, the Earth Observation Satellite RISAT-18, will be launched aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61).

The PSLV launch strengthens India's surveillance and disaster management capacities. Narayanan highlighted that ISRO's missions are specifically tailored to meet the country's diverse needs, underscoring their technological competence.

While addressing queries about military-specific launches, he reiterates that ISRO's missions are solely for national benefit and are not aimed at outpacing other nations' space endeavors. India's journey into space began in 1979, with the country's first successful rocket launch achieved in 1980.

(With inputs from agencies.)