Mountain Conversations: A Call for Global Climate Action

Nepali Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli emphasized global cooperation during the inaugural session of the Sagarmatha Sambaad, a conference addressing climate change impacts in mountainous regions. The event's theme, 'Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity,' drew over 350 national and international delegates.

Oli highlighted the necessity of preserving the Himalayas to safeguard Earth, urging international collaboration against climate change effects. Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav echoed similar sentiments, stressing the need for joint conservation efforts and proper climate financing.

Speakers warned about the threats of global warming, noting that melting ice sheets and rising sea levels put millions at risk globally. This three-day dialogue aims to unite diverse voices for actionable solutions to protect vulnerable mountain ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)