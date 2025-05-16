Mountain Conversations: A Call for Global Climate Action
Nepali Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli called for global cooperation at the Sagarmatha Sambaad, highlighting the urgent need for dialogue and action against climate change impacts in mountainous regions. Delegates discussed the challenges faced by the Himalayas due to climate-induced disasters and the pressing need for sustainable solutions.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepali Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli emphasized global cooperation during the inaugural session of the Sagarmatha Sambaad, a conference addressing climate change impacts in mountainous regions. The event's theme, 'Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity,' drew over 350 national and international delegates.
Oli highlighted the necessity of preserving the Himalayas to safeguard Earth, urging international collaboration against climate change effects. Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav echoed similar sentiments, stressing the need for joint conservation efforts and proper climate financing.
Speakers warned about the threats of global warming, noting that melting ice sheets and rising sea levels put millions at risk globally. This three-day dialogue aims to unite diverse voices for actionable solutions to protect vulnerable mountain ecosystems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepal's LGBTQ+ Community Faces Crisis Amid Aid Cuts
Tragic Loss: Nepali Student's Death Sparks Investigation at KIIT, Odisha
Tragedy Strikes at KIIT: Nepalese Student Found Dead
Tragic Repetition: Another Nepali Student's Death at KIIT Sparks Diplomatic Probe
Diplomatic Efforts Launched After Tragic Death of Nepalese Student in India