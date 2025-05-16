Delhi's Path to Inclusivity: The 'Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan' Transformation

Delhi is taking significant strides toward enhancing accessibility with its latest initiative, the 'Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan', designed to make public spaces more accommodating for persons with disabilities. The announcement came from officials following a consultation meeting held in Dwarka.

The initiative was strategically unveiled on Global Accessibility Awareness Day, with the goal of scaling the success of the initial pilot project in Dwarka to incorporate the entire national capital. The effort is a collaboration led by the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities and the Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association.

Efforts to evaluate accessibility in over 70 buildings in Dwarka have set the precedent for city-wide improvements. As a result, representatives have committed to raising accessibility standards, with prominent support from South West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who has taken on the role of 'Purple Ambassador'.

