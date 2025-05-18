Left Menu

ISRO's PSLV-C61 Mission Faces Setback: A Glitch in the Stars

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) experienced a setback when the PSLV-C61 mission failed to deliver its satellite into orbit. The mission faced an anomaly during the third stage, leading to its failure. This marks the third such failure for ISRO's trusted PSLV rocket.

On Sunday, a mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) experienced a failure as the PSLV-C61 rocket, tasked with launching an earth observation satellite, failed to achieve its orbital insertion. This occurred after a fault developed during the third stage of the rocket's flight, precisely at the 12th minute.

The Chairman of ISRO, V Narayanan, revealed that a fall in chamber pressure during the third stage was the primary cause of the mission's failure. He assured that a comprehensive study of the entire mission is underway, and ISRO will provide further insights soon.

This incident marks the PSLV rocket's third failure, previously encountering setbacks in 1993 and 2017. Despite this, PSLV remains a cornerstone of ISRO's satellite launch missions. EOS-09, similar to its predecessor EOS-04, was designed to enhance remote sensing data applications for various sectors, ensuring timely and reliable earth observation capabilities.

