Indonesian Volcano Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Erupts: High Alert Issued

In a dramatic weekend development, Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted eight times, forcing authorities to elevate its alert level to the highest. The volcanology agency reported ash plumes soaring between 3 and 5.5 kilometers into the sky on Sunday, as confirmed by its head, Muhammad Wafid.

Images released by the agency capture thick grey ash clouds billowing from the crater of Lewotobi Laki-laki, situated on Flores Island in eastern Indonesia. Rumbling noises, ranging from low to high intensity, were heard during the eruption, as observed from the nearest monitoring post. On Monday, a fresh eruption sent ash clouds 1.2 kilometers high.

Authorities have enforced a six-kilometer exclusion zone around the crater, warning of potential cold lava flows during heavy rains. Despite the heightened alert, local official Heronimus Lamawuran noted that no evacuations or flight cancellations have occurred. Last March, similar eruptions disrupted flights, and in November, a deadly eruption led to evacuations and fatalities. The volcano is one among many on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for its intense seismic activity.

