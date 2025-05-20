Left Menu

Blaze at Delhi School Promptly Contained

A fire erupted at a private school in Delhi's Nirman Vihar, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Services. Five fire tenders arrived swiftly, containing the blaze within half an hour. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though some furniture sustained damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 22:48 IST
Blaze at Delhi School Promptly Contained
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a private school located in the Nirman Vihar area of Delhi, according to official reports on Tuesday evening.

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call about the blaze at 8:54 PM and responded promptly by dispatching five fire tenders to the location.

By 9:25 PM, the firefighting team had successfully controlled the blaze. While some furniture was damaged, authorities reported no casualties, underscoring effective emergency response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025