Blaze at Delhi School Promptly Contained
A fire erupted at a private school in Delhi's Nirman Vihar, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Services. Five fire tenders arrived swiftly, containing the blaze within half an hour. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though some furniture sustained damage.
A fire broke out at a private school located in the Nirman Vihar area of Delhi, according to official reports on Tuesday evening.
The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call about the blaze at 8:54 PM and responded promptly by dispatching five fire tenders to the location.
By 9:25 PM, the firefighting team had successfully controlled the blaze. While some furniture was damaged, authorities reported no casualties, underscoring effective emergency response efforts.
