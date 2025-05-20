Blaze at Delhi School Promptly Contained

A fire broke out at a private school located in the Nirman Vihar area of Delhi, according to official reports on Tuesday evening.

The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call about the blaze at 8:54 PM and responded promptly by dispatching five fire tenders to the location.

By 9:25 PM, the firefighting team had successfully controlled the blaze. While some furniture was damaged, authorities reported no casualties, underscoring effective emergency response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)