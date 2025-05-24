Left Menu

Chaos Unfolds Amidst Hamburg Station Stabbing Attack

A violent stabbing incident at Hamburg's central train station injured multiple people, leaving several in critical condition. A 39-year-old woman was arrested for the attack that occurred on a station platform. The motive remains unknown. The incident disrupted transport, and heightened security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

A stabbing attack at the crowded central train station in Hamburg, Germany, resulted in numerous injuries, some life-threatening, according to authorities. A 39-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the attack, which took place between platforms 13 and 14. The woman is believed to have acted independently, and police are currently investigating the motive behind the assault.

The station, a crucial hub for various train services, was thrown into disarray following the attack. Six individuals have life-threatening injuries, while others sustained serious and minor wounds, reported local fire services. However, police stated they are yet to confirm detailed casualty figures at this stage.

In the wake of the incident, four train tracks at the station were closed, causing delays and diversions for some long-distance services. Deutsche Bahn, the railway operator, expressed its profound shock over the events. It is noteworthy that carrying knives and other weapons is prohibited at the station and on public transport services in Hamburg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

