Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Kullu: 25 Vehicles Damaged

Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district damaged 20 to 25 vehicles after heavy rains. Officials report no casualties, attributing the floods to intense rainfall rather than a cloudburst. The Met office has issued weather warnings for thunderstorms and gusty winds, forecasting wet conditions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district caused significant damage on Saturday evening, leaving 20 to 25 vehicles battered but sparing lives, according to local officials.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manmohan Singh confirmed that the sudden deluge, triggered by torrential rains in the dry Sharshaya Nallah, swept away vehicles near Jagat Khana. Social media footage captured the dramatic moment, as rising debris and vehicles fell victim to nature's wrath.

Weather officials have issued a 'yellow' warning, predicting thunderstorms and gusty winds across 12 districts, including Sirmaur, Solan, and Shimla. A wet spell is expected over the next week, with scattered rainfall forecasted for the higher and mid-hills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

