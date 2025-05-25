Left Menu

Delhi Battles Overnight Downpour: Swift Action Mitigates Waterlogging

The Delhi Public Works Department addressed 40 waterlogging complaints following heavy rain. Safdarjung recorded 81.2 mm rain with gusts up to 82 kmph. Key areas experienced waterlogging, but were cleared by morning. CM Rekha Gupta urged swift monsoon preparations, emphasizing desilting by May's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 12:48 IST
Delhi Battles Overnight Downpour: Swift Action Mitigates Waterlogging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Public Works Department responded to approximately 40 calls reporting waterlogging after a heavy overnight rainstorm. Officials confirmed that most affected areas were drained by early morning on Sunday.

Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung, recorded wind gusts reaching 82 kmph, with 81.2 mm of rainfall within a six-hour period starting from 11.30 pm. Other rainfall data includes Palam with 68.1 mm, Pusa at 71 mm, Mayur Vihar 48 mm, Narela 30 mm, and Delhi University 29 mm.

Key areas like Sarai Kale Khan bus stand, Timarpur main market, and Peeragarhi Chowk experienced waterlogging. Quick response teams with pumps efficiently drained the water, ensuring traffic returned to normal by morning. During a high-level meeting, CM Rekha Gupta highlighted the urgency for prompt monsoon preparations, particularly desilting operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025