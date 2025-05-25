Delhi Battles Overnight Downpour: Swift Action Mitigates Waterlogging

The Delhi Public Works Department responded to approximately 40 calls reporting waterlogging after a heavy overnight rainstorm. Officials confirmed that most affected areas were drained by early morning on Sunday.

Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung, recorded wind gusts reaching 82 kmph, with 81.2 mm of rainfall within a six-hour period starting from 11.30 pm. Other rainfall data includes Palam with 68.1 mm, Pusa at 71 mm, Mayur Vihar 48 mm, Narela 30 mm, and Delhi University 29 mm.

Key areas like Sarai Kale Khan bus stand, Timarpur main market, and Peeragarhi Chowk experienced waterlogging. Quick response teams with pumps efficiently drained the water, ensuring traffic returned to normal by morning. During a high-level meeting, CM Rekha Gupta highlighted the urgency for prompt monsoon preparations, particularly desilting operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)