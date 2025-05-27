Innovative Startups Transforming Waste Management in India
unWOOD, a sustainable alternative to wood made by recycling plastic waste, has improved significantly since its launch. Along with other startups, it won the Circular Economy Catalytic Grant by Climate KIC, aimed at promoting upstream innovation and eliminating waste at its source through entrepreneurship.
- Country:
- India
Over a year ago, Steer World introduced unWOOD as an eco-friendly wood substitute at Bengaluru's KPLEX 2024. Although initially unpolished, this polymer-based 'wood' has since been refined to closely resemble hardwood.
Founder Babu Padmanaban highlights unWOOD's eco-benefits, preventing CO2 emissions and recycling plastic waste. Alongside startups like Green Goobe and Green Aadhaar, unWOOD recently secured the Circular Economy Catalytic Grant from Climate KIC, supporting innovators aiming to minimize waste. These initiatives underscore the significance of sustainable business models.
Beyond financial aid, the grant fosters connections with local industries, promoting systemic change through collaboration. The winning startups, including Kosha AI and Ecorenowa, pioneer solutions spanning solar panel recycling to digitalized e-waste tracking, demonstrating the transformative potential of circular economy practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jewellery Heist in Transit: Bengaluru Couple's Ordeal at Delhi Airport
Beware of Cyber Threats Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions, Warns Bengaluru Police
Bengaluru Man Arrested for Threatening PM Modi on Social Media
Dhatu: Revolutionizing Math Education in Bengaluru
Bengaluru Schools Unite for Climate Action