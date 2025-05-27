Innovative Startups Transforming Waste Management in India

Over a year ago, Steer World introduced unWOOD as an eco-friendly wood substitute at Bengaluru's KPLEX 2024. Although initially unpolished, this polymer-based 'wood' has since been refined to closely resemble hardwood.

Founder Babu Padmanaban highlights unWOOD's eco-benefits, preventing CO2 emissions and recycling plastic waste. Alongside startups like Green Goobe and Green Aadhaar, unWOOD recently secured the Circular Economy Catalytic Grant from Climate KIC, supporting innovators aiming to minimize waste. These initiatives underscore the significance of sustainable business models.

Beyond financial aid, the grant fosters connections with local industries, promoting systemic change through collaboration. The winning startups, including Kosha AI and Ecorenowa, pioneer solutions spanning solar panel recycling to digitalized e-waste tracking, demonstrating the transformative potential of circular economy practices.

