Innovative Startups Transforming Waste Management in India

unWOOD, a sustainable alternative to wood made by recycling plastic waste, has improved significantly since its launch. Along with other startups, it won the Circular Economy Catalytic Grant by Climate KIC, aimed at promoting upstream innovation and eliminating waste at its source through entrepreneurship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:29 IST
Over a year ago, Steer World introduced unWOOD as an eco-friendly wood substitute at Bengaluru's KPLEX 2024. Although initially unpolished, this polymer-based 'wood' has since been refined to closely resemble hardwood.

Founder Babu Padmanaban highlights unWOOD's eco-benefits, preventing CO2 emissions and recycling plastic waste. Alongside startups like Green Goobe and Green Aadhaar, unWOOD recently secured the Circular Economy Catalytic Grant from Climate KIC, supporting innovators aiming to minimize waste. These initiatives underscore the significance of sustainable business models.

Beyond financial aid, the grant fosters connections with local industries, promoting systemic change through collaboration. The winning startups, including Kosha AI and Ecorenowa, pioneer solutions spanning solar panel recycling to digitalized e-waste tracking, demonstrating the transformative potential of circular economy practices.

