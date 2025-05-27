Apex Ecotech Limited: Water Sustainability Pioneer Reports Robust FY25 Financial Results

Apex Ecotech Limited, a prominent player in the water and wastewater treatment industry, announced its audited financial results for the second half and full year of fiscal year 2025, reporting notable growth. The company's revenue for H2 FY25 surged by 126.97% to ₹4,925.44 lakhs, with an EBITDA increase of 331.85% to ₹897.78 lakhs.

For the full year, Apex's revenue hit ₹7,095.53 lakhs, reflecting a 33.67% year-on-year growth, while the EBITDA rose by 24.50% to ₹1,105.67 lakhs. This performance underscores their operational efficiency and consistent innovation, contributing to their status as a leading provider of integrated water solutions.

The company expanded its international presence in countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam, and received global recognition through awards. With a robust order book and strategic global partnerships, Apex Ecotech is set to scale operations further, promoting sustainable water management practices worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)