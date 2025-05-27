Apex Ecotech Limited: Water Sustainability Pioneer Reports Robust FY25 Financial Results
Apex Ecotech Limited, a leader in water and wastewater treatment, reported significant financial growth in FY25, with revenue reaching ₹7,095.53 lakhs. Emphasizing sustainability and innovation, they expanded internationally and maintained industry leadership with over 250 projects. The company continues to advance in environmental compliance and water sustainability solutions.
- Country:
- India
Apex Ecotech Limited, a prominent player in the water and wastewater treatment industry, announced its audited financial results for the second half and full year of fiscal year 2025, reporting notable growth. The company's revenue for H2 FY25 surged by 126.97% to ₹4,925.44 lakhs, with an EBITDA increase of 331.85% to ₹897.78 lakhs.
For the full year, Apex's revenue hit ₹7,095.53 lakhs, reflecting a 33.67% year-on-year growth, while the EBITDA rose by 24.50% to ₹1,105.67 lakhs. This performance underscores their operational efficiency and consistent innovation, contributing to their status as a leading provider of integrated water solutions.
The company expanded its international presence in countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam, and received global recognition through awards. With a robust order book and strategic global partnerships, Apex Ecotech is set to scale operations further, promoting sustainable water management practices worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unleashing Sustainability: VEOCEL™ Steals the Spotlight at CIDPEX and IDEA25
Sustainability vs surveillance: Blockchain’s double-edged role in agriculture
AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability
India's First Space-Based Biological Experiments: A Leap for Future Space Life Sustainability
Qatar CSR Summit Workshop Spurs Global Momentum on Decent Work in Sustainability