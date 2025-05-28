Fisheries Minister Addresses Safety of Kerala Fish Post-Shipwreck

Amid growing concerns over environmental pollution due to a recent shipwreck off the Kerala coast, state Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan reassured the public that consuming fish caught in local waters remains safe.

Minister Cheriyan emphasized that current worries are largely unfounded and revealed plans for a campaign to mitigate public fear. During a meeting with fishermen unions and officials, he stated that necessary assessments of fish from affected coastal areas are underway.

The minister also mentioned efforts to potentially adjust fishing restrictions and implement support measures for fishermen affected by the incident. Meanwhile, clean-up operations are progressing swiftly, reflecting the state government's earnest approach to resolving the issue.

