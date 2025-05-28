Fisheries Minister Addresses Safety of Kerala Fish Post-Shipwreck
In response to concerns about environmental pollution following a shipwreck off Kerala, Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan assured that fish from local waters are safe to eat. He announced a campaign to address the fear among consumers and highlighted ongoing efforts to manage the situation and support fishermen.
- Country:
- India
Amid growing concerns over environmental pollution due to a recent shipwreck off the Kerala coast, state Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan reassured the public that consuming fish caught in local waters remains safe.
Minister Cheriyan emphasized that current worries are largely unfounded and revealed plans for a campaign to mitigate public fear. During a meeting with fishermen unions and officials, he stated that necessary assessments of fish from affected coastal areas are underway.
The minister also mentioned efforts to potentially adjust fishing restrictions and implement support measures for fishermen affected by the incident. Meanwhile, clean-up operations are progressing swiftly, reflecting the state government's earnest approach to resolving the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- shipwreck
- Kerala
- fisheries
- environment
- fish
- minister
- Saji Cheriyan
- safety
- maritime
- trolling
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Sanctions New Official Vehicles for Governor and Minister
Arrest Made in Connection with Fire at Prime Minister's Residence
Arrest Made in High-Profile Arson Case Involving UK Prime Minister's Homes
UK police arrest man on suspicion of arson over fire at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's house, reports AP.
Prime Minister Modi's Visit to Adampur: Acknowledging the Brave