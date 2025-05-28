Left Menu

Fisheries Minister Addresses Safety of Kerala Fish Post-Shipwreck

In response to concerns about environmental pollution following a shipwreck off Kerala, Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan assured that fish from local waters are safe to eat. He announced a campaign to address the fear among consumers and highlighted ongoing efforts to manage the situation and support fishermen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:47 IST
Fisheries Minister Addresses Safety of Kerala Fish Post-Shipwreck
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing concerns over environmental pollution due to a recent shipwreck off the Kerala coast, state Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan reassured the public that consuming fish caught in local waters remains safe.

Minister Cheriyan emphasized that current worries are largely unfounded and revealed plans for a campaign to mitigate public fear. During a meeting with fishermen unions and officials, he stated that necessary assessments of fish from affected coastal areas are underway.

The minister also mentioned efforts to potentially adjust fishing restrictions and implement support measures for fishermen affected by the incident. Meanwhile, clean-up operations are progressing swiftly, reflecting the state government's earnest approach to resolving the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025