Mumbai's BDD Chawls Residents to Receive New Home Keys Before Shravan

Mumbai's Worli area is abuzz with anticipation as residents of the BDD chawls prepare to receive keys to their newly redeveloped homes. This announcement was made by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar, who stated that the handover would occur before the arrival of Shravan in July.

Shelar, alongside senior officials and residents, discussed the progress of the ambitious redevelopment project. He assured that water lines and other basic amenities would be in place for the new buildings. Furthermore, temporary parking solutions will be implemented to address the ongoing construction of designated parking towers.

MHADA Mumbai Board CEO, Milind Borikar, confirmed that parking spaces would be allocated through a lottery system, and necessary infrastructural amenities like piped gas would be ready for the residents to move in seamlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)